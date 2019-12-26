Crews preparing to move capsized yacht from Watson Island

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews are preparing to move a Grammy-winning recording artist’s yacht from Watson Island after it capsized after it caught fire.

The charred luxury vessel belonging to Marc Anthony could be seen resting on its side off the MacArthur Causeway, Thursday.

A crane is now in place to right the ship, so it can be towed from the Island Gardens Marina.

No injuries were reported in last week’s fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

