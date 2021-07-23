SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are preparing to reopen the streets in front of the Surfside condo collapse.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene near Collins Avenue and 88th Street, Friday morning.

Road crews could be seen washing down the roadways.

Collins Avenue has been shut down since the building’s partial collapse on June 24.

All the debris from the site has now been removed.

At least 98 victims have been recovered.

It remains unclear when exactly the roadway will be reopened to traffic.

