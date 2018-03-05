SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Forest Service performed a controlled burn in Everglades National Park, in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene near Southwest Eighth Street, west of Krome Avenue, just before 1 p.m., Monday.

Officials said crews are clearing dry brush to help ensure the ecosystem stays healthy.

No buildings were in danger.

