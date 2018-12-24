HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Things got pretty heated at a Hollywood apartment complex on Christmas Eve after a propane tank began to leak gas.

Cellphone video captured the 250-gallon propane tank as the leak sent flames shooting into the air at the complex located near North 25th Avenue and Oak Gardens Lane, Thursday night.

Fire crews at the scene let the gas burn off.

No one was hurt.

Crews said a corroded tank was to blame.

