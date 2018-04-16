Crews investigate white substance inside pressure cooker at Plantation mobile home park

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Hazmat crews and the bomb squad are investigating a pressure cooker filled with an unknown white substance at a Plantation mobile home park.

Plantation Police said they received a call from a resident of the park, who wanted authorities to remove a pressure cooker outside his home, Monday.

Upon arriving at the scene, police said they opened the pressure cooker to find an unknown white powder inside.

A perimeter has since been set up around the home located near 400 block of Northwest 134th Avenue. Nearby roads are closed off to traffic.

Officials used a robot to open the pressure cooker lid and an attached camera on the robot is feeding information to the command post down the street.

