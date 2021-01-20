Crews investigate hazmat situation in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have responded to a reported hazmat situation in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an apartment building along the 5200 block of Northeast 24th Terrace at around 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to officials, a woman inside of a third-floor unit opened an envelope to discover a white powder inside.

Officials said she quickly washed her hands and called 911.

Investigators added they are preparing to test the unknown substance to see if it is hazardous.

