Crews help woman onto shore after car plunges into El Portal canal

EL PORTAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman had to be helped back up to land after her car plunged into a canal in an El Portal neighborhood.

7Skyforce HD hovered over a canal near North Miami Avenue and 86th Street at around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers could be seen extricating a woman, who was placed onto a backboard, from the shore next to the canal. It is not yet known if the woman was injured in the crash.

Aerial footage showed a vehicle submerged underneath a bridge in the area.

