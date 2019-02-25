DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Metro-Dade Firefighters from Local 1403 proved a bond is forever after lending a helping hand to a fallen firefighter’s wife.

Olema Perez is getting a fresh start and moving out of the home she once shared with her late husband, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Julius Perez.

Perez needed some help with the move, and that’s when the band of firefighting brothers and sisters across South Florida came together to assist her.

“A couple of weeks ago, I got a call from one of our widows, who unfortunately lost her husband, a firefighter, to cancer a couple of years ago,” said Omar Blanco with Metro-Dade Firefighters. “She needed help. She was basically having to move out of the house they shared for many, many years, and she asked if we could help her out.”

The Value Store It Self Storage facility in Doral also stepped in to help.

“I know that Olema had gone through very, very tough times. Just hearing the story itself and hearing Julius’ story was touching,” said Louis Martin with the Value Store It Self Storage facility, “so we said, ‘I’m going to give back that way.'”

The company not only provided Perez a storage unit big enough to hold the items she cherishes, but they also provided a U-Haul truck for her to move her belongings.

“We don’t do it for just anybody. We hear everybody’s story, and they’re all touching, but this one hit me in the right spot, and I said, ‘You know what? It’s time to do something special,'” Martin said.

Perez’s husband lost his battle to cancer three years ago. The 35-year-old was known as an inspiration as he encouraged other firefighters to focus on their health.

He was the voice of an unspoken issue for firefighters: on-the-job carcinogenic exposure.

“She’s been through a difficult time, but we want her to always know that she’s got the support of the fire family,” said Blanco.

About 30 to 50 firefighters from throughout South Florida showed up at Perez’s door to help her move out.

“It would not have been possible without my family, the fire department,” she said.

While Perez is now looking forward to the next chapter of her life, she said she will be eternally grateful for the people she has behind her.

“Julius would definitely know that they were going to be here for me,” Perez said, “and he would say, ‘Thank you. Thank you and God bless all of you.'”

Perez said a lot of the items being stored were things she collected with her husband.

She hopes to give back and lend some of the items to the fire department.

