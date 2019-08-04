Crews free woman pinned in car involved in Don Shula Expressway wreck; 3 hospitalized

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a woman who was trapped inside her car after it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Don Shula Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade that sent her and two others to the hospital.

7News cameras captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews placing the 65-year-old victim on a stretcher moments after they pulled her out of the mangled vehicle, Sunday evening.

Miami-Dade Police and MDFR units responded to the scene of the crash, near Killian Parkway, just after 6:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported the woman who was pinned inside her vehicle to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert. They also transported two other victims to area hospitals with minor injuries.

The crash led authorities to shut down several lanes of the highway, creating traffic congestion. Most have since reopened, but the off-ramp onto Kendall Drive remains closed.

