FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a “ruff” rescue for a dog who became trapped in a bathtub, Saturday.

According to Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue, the 12-year-old schnauzer’s paw got stuck inside the drain pipe at a home in Fort Lauderdale.

After trying to free the dog herself, the owner ended up calling firefighters.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Capt. Kevin Meyers described the rescue. “The dog was agitated. You could tell it was struggling trying get its foot out, obviously in moderate pain,” he said.

Meyers said first responders administered medicine to calm the canine. “Station 14 units managed the scene very effectively. They gave the dog some Benadryl with an emergency vet on the phone,” he said. “Proper dosage administered to the dog, calmed the dog down. It let us get in and do our operation.”

A technical rescue team used specialized equipment to free the dog’s paw.

The schnauzer, named Angel, is going to be just fine.

