Crews free cat stuck in SW Miami-Dade storm drain

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a cat that had become stuck in a storm drain in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found the trapped feline near Southwest 127th Avenue and 145th Street, Friday.

With the help of a ladder, rescuers climbed six feet below to pull the cat to safety.

#MDFR #Aerial43 responded to a cat stuck inside a storm drain near SW 127 Ave & SW 145 St. They used a ladder to climb approximately 6 ft below the storm drain to pull the feline out to safety. The furry feline was found in purrfect condition & is now safely back with its owners. pic.twitter.com/rxz4tYRvFU — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) April 19, 2019

Officials said the brown cat was OK. It has since been returned to its owners.

