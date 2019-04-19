Crews free cat stuck in SW Miami-Dade storm drain

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews came to the rescue of a cat that had become stuck in a storm drain in Southwest Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews found the trapped feline near Southwest 127th Avenue and 145th Street, Friday.
With the help of a ladder, rescuers climbed six feet below to pull the cat to safety.
Officials said the brown cat was OK. It has since been returned to its owners.
