Crews finish removing wreckage from Everglades midair plane crash that killed 4

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have finished removing the wreckage of two small planes that collided over the Everglades, killing all four on board.

Two days after the Tuesday crash, the scene is now clear. Video shows the last piece of wreckage being towed off by a helicopter just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

“The environment makes it a little difficult for the investigators. We’re looking at swampy areas,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Now, investigators will examine the pieces to see what caused the crash that killed 19-year-old Nisha Sejwal, 72-year-old Ralph Knight, 22-year-old Carlo Alfredo Scrpati and 22-year-old Jorge Sanchez.

“They will still take a look at the mechanics of the aircraft to ensure there wasn’t any kind of physical component failure or mechanical failure of the aircraft in their investigation,” said aviation attorney Lea Bucciero.

Detectives from both the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.