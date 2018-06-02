LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have finished removing the base of the crane that came crashing down in a Lauderhill neighborhood, leaving a family without a place to call home.

The house that received most of the damage from Wednesday’s collapse is now crane free, after crews hauled off all parts of the equipment, Saturday.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue used a flatbed truck to carry the massive parts away after, they said, the crane slammed into two homes on Northwest 11th Street and 43rd Terrace.

Officials said the structure of the building that was more severely affected is a total loss.

In addition, utility crews have repaired the water main that ruptured as a result of the collapse. However, a boil water notice remains in effect.

