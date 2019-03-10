Crews find SW Miami-Dade woman’s missing dog after home catches fire

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade woman is feeling grateful for the firefighters who ran into her burning home to save her dog.

Elvira Davila is relieved that her precious pets are OK after a blaze ignited inside of her house in the area of Southwest 58th Terrace and 113th Court, Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at around 8 a.m.

“When crews arrived, we noticed that there was smoke in the rear of the occupancy,” said MDFR Lt. Sergio Llorella. “After we attempted a 360-degree [inspection], we noticed that there were flames in one of the back bedrooms.”

Davila had already escaped by the time first responders arrived — but there was a problem: Her two dogs were still inside.

“She had told us that her pets were inside, so we quickly made entry into the house, we extinguished the flames,” said Llorella. “We were able to get one of the pets out.”

Even though one of her dogs was found, another one was still missing.

“We were told that there were two pets. We were able to locate one of them; the other one we’re still trying to find,” said Llorella.

Firefighters swiftly searched the property again and were able to find Davila’s missing dog.

“After we conducted a primary search, we then followed it up with a secondary search,” said Llorella, “and we were actually able to locate the second pet under all the debris. We brought the pet outside, and delivered some oxygen to it, and we were able to return the pet back to its owner.”

It’s unknown whether or not Davila will be able to live in her home again, but she is just thankful that her dogs are safe and appreciative of the firefighters who came to the rescue of the one that went missing.

“It’s a great feeling,” said Llorella. “It’s what we do. It’s what we signed up for, and it’s what we do.”

The American Red Cross is helping Davila.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

