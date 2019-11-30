Crews extricate several patients from vehicle on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have extricated several people from a heavily damaged vehicle along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Northwest 81st Street, Saturday.

According to fire officials, several patients were extricated from the vehicle.

However, the patients’ conditions remains unknown as of 6:40 p.m.

