Crews extinguish sailboat fire in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have put out flames that erupted on a sailboat docked in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Purdy Avenue and 20th Street just before midnight, Thursday.

Firefighters were able to contain the flames on the unoccupied 50-foot sailboat.

A 7News viewer sent in a photo of several vessels close to the bright flames, but fire rescue officials said no other vessels were damaged in the fire.

On Friday morning, 7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the sailboat could be seen partially submerged with a charred stern.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

