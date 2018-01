NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters responded to a blaze at an apartment complex in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday.

Flames and smoke shot from a first-floor unit at the complex, located near Northwest 174th Terrace and 68th Avenue.

The fire was quickly contained, and no one was home at the time.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.