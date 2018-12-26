Crews extinguish Lauderhill brush fire

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews found themselves battling a brush fire in Lauderhill.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue tweeted a video of crews trying to put out the blaze near Northwest 51st Avenue and 17th Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke blew over the Florida Turnpike, and authorities warned those driving in the area to use caution during their drive.

It took crews about 90 minutes to put the fire out.

A small, grassy area was left badly burned.

There is no word on what sparked the fire.

