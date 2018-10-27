Crews extinguish house fire in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the blaze broke out at a home along Northwest 77th Street and 13th Court, just before 2 a.m., Saturday.

Firefighters were met with a large amount of fire coming from the structure upon arrival.

Crews worked to quickly put out the fire, while also ensuring the home was unoccupied.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the house fire remains under investigation.

