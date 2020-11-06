Crews extinguish garbage truck fire in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a garbage truck fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene near Southwest 122nd Avenue and 130th Street, Friday morning.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire and took out piles of garbage while spraying down the truck.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

