Crews extinguish fire that sparked at Fort Lauderdale home; no injuries

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire rescue crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue units were called to the scene of a two-alarm fire along the 1600 block of Southeast 12th Court, at around 8:50 p.m., Tuesday.

FLFR crews are on scene of a working fire in a large residential home at 1631 SE 12 CT. A second alarm has been requested. No reported injuries at this time. #Media pic.twitter.com/gYtiUKIMpQ — FLFR PIO (@FLFR411) May 22, 2019

In a video shared on Twitter, crews could be seen trying to cut into the home’s garage.

Fire officials said they have not transported any victims to the hospital and that the homeowner was at his second home at the time of the fire.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said, “Shortly after arrival, seeing the base of the fire load that was on scene, the incident commander requested a second alarm, which is a duplication of the first-alarm assignment, which brought over 50 firefighters to the scene.”

7News has learned that several luxury cars, including a Tesla SUV, went up in flames in the Tuesday night blaze.

Officials said the garage contained several lifts inside, which allowed the homeowner to park vehicles both next to and on top of each other.

The main concern for firefighters was the massive fuel load from the vehicles parked in the garage, officials said.

Fire officials said smoke and fire damage could be seen throughout the two-story home, and the house has been classified as a total loss.

7News cameras captured multiple fire engines parked near the home as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.