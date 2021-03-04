Crews extinguish fire, save dog from NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a fire that sparked at a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, and they also saved a dog that was trapped inside.

Peggy Worsley arrived at the home on Northwest 26th Avenue, Thursday afternoon, to find fire crews on the scene and Chi Chi, one of her three dogs, stuck inside.

“I don’t know if it started in the laundry room or in the kitchen, so I don’t know for sure,” Worsley, who lives in the home, said.

Crews located the missing dog and rushed the canine out of the home. Worsley said the dog was unresponsive. 7Skyforce hovered overhead as crews worked to feed the dog oxygen.

“They brought the dog out, laid him down, oxygen, and, like, for 15 minutes, they were trying to get him oxygen, and he came back,” Worsley said.

Cameras captured Chi Chi lapping happily after he was pulled from the burning home.

The extent of the damage the fire caused is not yet known. However, a hole was spotted on the home’s roof from 7Skyforce.

As the family waits to get back inside, they are thankful their family members and dogs are OK.

Fire crews said a cooking fire sparked the blaze, and no other injuries were reported.

