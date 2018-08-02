Crews extinguish fire at Southwest Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews responded to a townhouse fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, early Thursday, where firefighters extinguished the fire near 85th Street and Southwest 156th Court.

The flames trapped two dogs inside that were rescued and given oxygen.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

