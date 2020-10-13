Crews extinguish fire at Northwest Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Northwest Miami-Dade home sustained heavy damage after a fire sparked inside the structure.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews battled the blaze near Northwest 26th Avenue and 97th Street, early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to contain and put out the flames.

No one was hurt, but the home was left badly damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

