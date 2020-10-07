Crews extinguish fire at high-rise in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that sparked at a high-rise in Miami’s Brickell neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the SLS Building, at 801 S. Miami Ave., just after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

According to fire officials, the fire was classified as a trash fire that was contained to a balcony.

The fire did not impact the interior of the unit or any adjacent units, officials said.

No injuries were reported, and no residents will be displaced from the building, officials said.

