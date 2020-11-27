Crews extinguish fire at Hialeah parish hall

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that broke out at a parish hall in Hialeah.

Hialeah Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the 2500 West Second Avenue at around 6 p.m., Friday.

#HFD crews on scene of an unoccupied structure fire. At this time the fire is under control and there are no reported injuries. #Hialeahfiredepartment #hialeahfirerescue pic.twitter.com/cowCPPuTyI — City of Hialeah Fire Department (@HialeahFD) November 27, 2020

According to fire officials, when firefighters arrived they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the unoccupied parish hall outside of the Iglesia Buenas Nuevas Pentecostal Church.

No injuries were reported.

