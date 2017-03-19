Crews extinguish car fire at busy South Beach intersection

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car caught fire at a busy intersection in Miami Beach, Sunday afternoon.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the blaze near 16th Street and Washington Avenue.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video showing crews in front of the silver sedan as they quickly put out the flames.

Officials said the people inside the car fled the scene after calling 911.

Investigators said the blaze started when an engine fan caught fire.

