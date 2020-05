MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A car fire ignited overnight in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene along the 200 block of Alton Road, early Monday morning.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the fire.

The car was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

