FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters in Fort Lauderdale have extinguished a bus fire that occurred on an Interstate 95 exit ramp.

The vehicle was seen engulfed by flames on the exit ramp from the northbound lanes to West Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday.

One person was on board at the time but was not hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

