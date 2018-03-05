Crews extinguish brush fire in Plantation neighborhood; no homes threatened

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have out out a fast-moving brush fire that sparked in a wooded area near some homes in the Plantation Acres neighborhood, Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene of the blaze near the intersection of Hiatus Road and West Sunrise Boulevard.

Officials said flames spread quickly from the east to the west. Crews set up a command post and sprayed water on the fire from different locations.

The Florida Forest Service brought in a bombardier to put out smaller spot fires.

Brush fire out at Sunrise Blvd and Hiatus Rd. Approx 100 x 100 ft area involved. No homes threatened, no injuries. Special thanks to Sunrise Fire Rescue, Broward Canteen, #SFREST, Div. Of Forestry.

Special thanks to WSVN Sky Force for the aerial recon. pic.twitter.com/SsWHAWtSyg — Plantation Fire (@PlantationFire) March 5, 2018

The thick vegetation in the area made it difficult for crews to reach the source of the fire. On the north side, crews had to go through backyards of nearby homes, but none of the structures were threatened.

Just after 5 p.m., officials said the fire was under control.

Authorities temporarily shut down Sunrise Boulevard west of Hiatus Road for about two blocks, as firefighters ran hoses across the roadway.

