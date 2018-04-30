Crews extinguish brush fire in Big Pine Key

BIG PINE KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters have put out a large brush fire that sparked in the Florida Keys.

Thanks to the efforts of first responders and Mother Nature, crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Officials said 1.7 inches of rain fell over the fire, Friday night, helping the fire to become more manageable.

The blaze destroyed 72 acres of land and two buildings.

No injuries were reported.

