VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have extinguished a fire that sparked on a boat off Virginia Key.

7Skyforce hovered over the remains of the charred vessel near the Miami Marine Stadium, Tuesday afternoon.

It is not clear if anyone was on board at the time.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.