NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters battled a blaze on a boat in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The boat appeared to have been vandalized and left in the middle of the road in the area of Northwest 29th Avenue and North River Drive, Thursday.

About 20 @MiamiDadeFire fighters are dealing with a flaming, abandoned boat and trailer on N. River Drive. The fire is under control but several fire engines and responders are in the street around NW 29th Ave. Officials believe this to be vandalism. @wsvn #7News pic.twitter.com/oxQ237jRQj — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) January 31, 2020

Crews have since extinguished the flames.

No injuries were reported.

