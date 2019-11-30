Crews extinguish blaze at Miami Gardens Mercedes-Benz dealership

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged multiple vehicles at a Miami Gardens Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Police responded to the scene on Northwest 167th Street near 13th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m., Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they said several cars on the lot were on fire.

A total of five vehicles were left charred, and none of the vehicles were occupied at the time of the incident.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews quickly put out the fire.

Arson investigators are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.