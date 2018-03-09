Crews discover skeletal remains in Miami Beach abandoned building

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Construction crews working in Miami Beach came upon a grisly discovery, Friday.

Miami Beach Police responded to the scene near Indian Creek Drive and 29th Street after workers found skeletal remains inside an abandoned building they were to begin work on.

According to police, the building has been abandoned for over a decade and has a history of squatters and homeless people living inside.

The cause of death is currently unknown, and the remains will be transported to the medical examiner for review.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.