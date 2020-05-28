Crews continue working to repair sewer main break in Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working for a second day to repair a sewer main break in Lauderhill.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene near Northwest 24th Street and 55th Avenue where a 24-inch main broke just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Those who live nearby said the situation is inconvenient, but the smell is worse.

“When I smelled that awful, horrific smell, I thought somebody was dead or something,” said resident Nakia Levon.

Once the temporary fix is installed the restrictions will be lifted. Officials expect the repairs to be completed by the end of Thursday.

Residents who live west of the Florida Turnpike have been advised by city officials to limit their water usage and to refrain from flushing their toilets until further notice.

Officials said a permanent fix will be installed at a later time.

