Crews continue to work to repair broken water main in Miami; boil water notice still in effect

MIAMI (WSVN) - Road restoration is underway on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami after a 12-inch water main break damaged the pavement.

On Wednesday, crews cut off the water, fixed the break and got the water back on.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer awarded an emergency road repair contract that requires the work be completed and the busy road reopened by Saturday morning.

“Thank goodness we got only one workday left,” said Brenda Smith who works nearby. “Look at this mess.”

Smith had a much drier walk to work Thursday morning after, she said, she waded through this water on Wednesday to get to work.

“Come to find out, everybody was told not to come to work because nobody could get through yesterday,” she said, “and today it’s not that much better, just the waters gone.”

Laura Pelliccio said she feels better about the situation outside her building — one of four that were issued a boil water notice.

“I know that they’ll take care of it, we’ve been through worse,” she said. “We had Hurricane Irma a few years back.”

She said the sound of crews working below does reach her on one of the top floors of Met 1 but she’s not complaining.

“I’m feeling good. I think they got it. They’re on it,” she said. “This is a busy area so they’re always on top of what goes on around here because it’s so congested.”

The precautionary boil water notice will be lifted once there are two consecutive days of lab results showing the water is safe.

