Crews continue to work on sewer spill in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are continuing their work to solve a sewer spill in Fort Lauderdale.

A third sewer main broke in a canal in the Beverly Heights neighborhood near Southeast Ninth Avenue and Second Street on Saturday.

Officials are working around the clock, even on Christmas Day, to repair the 48-inch line.

Divers are also in the water working nonstop to fix the busted pipe.

The leak is not sending wastewater into the neighborhood.

Three aerators were brought in to help improve the water quality in the canal.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.