Crews continue to clean up sewage spill affecting Fort Lauderdale neighborhood

Clean up efforts in Fort Lauderdale continue for a fourth day after sewage spilled into the streets.

A 54-inch sewer pipe burst near Southwest 11th Court and Ponce De Leon Drive, at around 11 a.m., Tuesday.

Crews have been working day and night to clean up the wastewater surrounding homes in the Rio Vista neighborhood.

The spill has been redirected to collection areas while homes in low-lying areas have been sandbagged.

City officials said the parts needed to repair the pipe should arrive by Monday.

