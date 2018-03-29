Crews continue to battle West Miami-Dade brush fire, 700 acres burned

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are continuing to battle a massive brush fire that broke out in West Miami-Dade earlier this week.

For the second straight day, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews tackled the blaze, near Southwest 137th Avenue and Eighth Street.

So far, 700 acres have been burned by the blaze.

According to the FFS, winds are pushing the fire west.

“So if that kicks up, there’s nothing to stop it except Chrome Avenue,” said Gabriel Llamas of the Florida Forest Service. “That’s my main concern is the west side catching those spot fires and so far we’re doing a pretty good job.”

Llamas is a senior forest ranger who spent Thursday morning coordinating fire crews and their strategy as they continue to work towards 100 percent containment. He says responding to this area is nothing new.

“Because of this area it’s usually [all-terrain vehicles] or what we call recreational vehicles, but in this case I was told it was a power line,” Llamas said.

The fire has had people who live in the area on high alert, including resident Maggie Sanders.

“I’m concerned for my kids’ health mainly,” she said.

However, Llamas said the fire currently poses no threat to structures in the area.

“Just hoping for Mother Nature to give us a hand,” he said. “So far so good but there’s still a lot of moisture because of the night. As the sun kicks in and dries up, the humidity is going to go down and fire activity is going to go up.”

Officials said the fire is currently 30 percent contained.

