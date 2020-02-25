Crews continue efforts to control sewage spill after Fort Lauderdale main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to work on containing and pumping out wastewater one day after another sewer main broke in Fort Lauderdale.
City officials said the break occurred in the parking lot area of George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, at 7:30 a.m., Monday.
In the overnight hours of Tuesday, crews began digging two pits to prepare for the installation of a pipe saddle and two line stops.
7News cameras captured tankers continuing to pump out wastewater from Bayview Drive and the surrounding area.
Monday morning’s break is the eleventh pipe rupture the city has seen in two and a half months. Fort Lauderdale has dealt with eight sewage breaks and three water main breaks since December.
The latest break is believed to be in a 14-inch sewer line that leads from a pumping station at the park to a main line located about 100 feet away. This break occurred in the same area where crews capped a break on a larger line in January.
Residents in the area have been advised to avoid contact with any standing water.
Bayview Drive remains shut down in both directions from south of Northeast 11 Street to Sunrise Boulevard.
Drivers in the area can use Northeast 25th Avenue and 11th Street as alternate routes.
On Tuesday morning, city officials said the equipment needed for the installation of the pipe saddle, line stops and bypass pipe is expected to arrive later in the day.
In the meantime, crews will continue to remove groundwater from the pits to prepare for the installations and to prevent potential backups or another pipe break.
The precautionary advisory for water-related activities for the George English Lagoon, Middle River, and surrounding waterways remains in effect.
