Crews continue efforts to control sewage spill after Fort Lauderdale main break

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews continue to work on containing and pumping out wastewater one day after another sewer main broke in Fort Lauderdale.

City officials said the break occurred in the parking lot area of George English Park, located at 1101 Bayview Drive, at 7:30 a.m., Monday.

In the overnight hours of Tuesday, crews began digging two pits to prepare for the installation of a pipe saddle and two line stops.

7News cameras captured tankers continuing to pump out wastewater from Bayview Drive and the surrounding area.

Monday morning’s break is the eleventh pipe rupture the city has seen in two and a half months. Fort Lauderdale has dealt with eight sewage breaks and three water main breaks since December.

The latest break is believed to be in a 14-inch sewer line that leads from a pumping station at the park to a main line located about 100 feet away. This break occurred in the same area where crews capped a break on a larger line in January.