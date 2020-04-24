Crews continue battling brush fire in Everglades National Park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters are continuing to battle a brush fire in Everglades National Park.

The blaze started on Sunday and has scorched nearly 1,300 acres of land in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Friday night it was 50% contained, but officials said the fire’s activity has diminished greatly.

Surrounding communities may still see smoke.

The cause remains under investigation, but human influence is said to be likely.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.