WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews were able to contain a grass fire that sparked in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units initially had trouble gaining access to the area, near Northwest 12th Street and 137th Avenue, Saturday morning.

Crews requested backup from the Florida Forest Service, and working together, they were able to get through the heavily wooded area to put out the blaze.

Officials believe the fire may have started in a nearby campsite.

There were no injuries.

