Crews contain house fire in Fort Lauderdale; pet snake rescued

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to contain a fire that ignited inside a house in Fort Lauderdale.
Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story family home along South Rio Vista Boulevard, near Southeast Ninth Street, just before 9 p.m., Monday.
Officials said crews were able to contain the flames to the room where the fire started.
Firefighters also helped a pet snake escape from the burning home.
No injuries were reported.
