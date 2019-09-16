Crews contain house fire in Fort Lauderdale; pet snake rescued

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters were able to contain a fire that ignited inside a house in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze at the two-story family home along South Rio Vista Boulevard, near Southeast Ninth Street, just before 9 p.m., Monday.

Officials said crews were able to contain the flames to the room where the fire started.

Firefighters also helped a pet snake escape from the burning home.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.