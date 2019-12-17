Crews contain ammonia leak at Doral bottling company

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have contained a gas leak at a Doral bottling company.

Officials said calls came in regarding an ammonia leak along Northwest 84th Avenue and 56th Street, Tuesday night.

Doral Police shut down roads around the business in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue at 58th, 54th and 53rd streets.

The leak was capped, and the roads have since reopened.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.