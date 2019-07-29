Crews contain 2-alarm house fire in Weston

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters have contained a large fire that broke out inside a home in a gated community in Weston.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-alarm blaze along the 2500 block of Royal Palm Way in the Weston Hills community, just after 9:30 p.m., Monday.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire that had already burned through much of the roof.

#BSFR is currently operating on the scene of a large residential structure fire located at 2550 ROYAL PALM WAY @CityofWeston 2nd alarm assignment requested. pic.twitter.com/01zVQz0cUB — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) July 30, 2019

Dramatic video tweeted out by BSFR crews captured the 6,000-square-foot home fully engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the flames from above the property and from the ground.

Strong winds made it difficult for crews to contain the fire.

About 50 firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control at around 10:30 p.m. They were able to prevent the flames from spreading to two adjacent buildings, which were not affected.

Officials said the home was undergoing renovations. It remains unclear whether or not someone was inside when the fire ignited.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

