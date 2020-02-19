Crews clear sewage spill from streets of Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly 2,000 gallons of raw sewage has been cleared from the streets of Miami Gardens.

An 8-inch force main in the area of Northwest 200th Street and 14th Avenue was damaged by a contractor at around 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Crews contained the raw sewage before it could reach nearby waterways.

The line has since been repaired and service in the area has been restored.

