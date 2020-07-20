Crews clear fuel spill after semi-truck, pickup truck collide in Doral

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have cleared a diesel fuel spill after a semi-truck and a pickup truck collided in Doral.

The accident happened near Northwest 25th Street and 77th Avenue, underneath the Palmetto Expressway overpass, just before 8:30 a.m., Monday.

No injuries were reported, and the scene has since been cleared.

Some streets in the area were blocked off while crews worked to contain the spill.

