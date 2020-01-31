Crews clean up I-95 lanes after dump truck crash in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are currently working to clean up debris left on the roadway following a crash involving a dump truck in Pompano Beach.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene along the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Copans Road at around 6:30 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the crash where troopers could be seen blocking off traffic in the area.

The ramp from I-95 southbound to Copans Road eastbound has been shut down.

Copans Road from eastbound I-95 to Andrews Avenue has also been shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

Drivers are advised to take Sample Road as an alternate route.

The closures are expected to last several hours as crews also have to repair damages to the pavement.

