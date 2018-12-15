KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews removed gallons of fuel at Key West International Airport after they discovered a leak on a private plane after it had landed.

Monroe County Fire Rescue crews responded to the fuel spill at the airport, Saturday morning.

Officials said the plane had landed under heavy rain just before 9:45 a.m.

The pilot immediately moved the small aircraft to a remote parking area where crews used a foam blanket and an absorbent boom to safely contain between 50 and 100 gallons of fuel.

Four people were on board during the incident. No one was hurt.

The incident did not cause any delays at the airport.

